UPDATE 1-HSBC Q1 pretax profit falls 19 pct; beats estimates
* CEO says will continue to remove low-return risk-weighted assets (Adds details, CEO comments, background)
Nov 24 Paragon Group Of Companies Plc
* Fy pretax profit rose 9.3 percent to 134.2 million stg
* Total dividend up 22.2 percent to 11 penceper share
* Final dividend 7.4 penceper share
* Fy underlying profit before tax increased by 10.2 pct to £134.7 million (2014: £122.2 million)
* FY new buy-to-let lending increased by 102.0 pct to £1,326.6 million
* Share buy-back programme to be extended into 2016, by up to £50.0 million
* Pipeline of new business being 72.1 pct greater at £713.7 million at Sept. 30 2015 (2014: £414.8 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 4 BOCOM International Holdings Company Ltd, the Hong Kong investment banking arm of China's fifth-biggest bank, plans to raise up to $267 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering, IFR reported on Thursday, citing people close to the deal.