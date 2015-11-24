Nov 24 Paragon Group Of Companies Plc

* Fy pretax profit rose 9.3 percent to 134.2 million stg

* Total dividend up 22.2 percent to 11 penceper share

* Final dividend 7.4 penceper share

* Fy underlying profit before tax increased by 10.2 pct to £134.7 million (2014: £122.2 million)

* FY new buy-to-let lending increased by 102.0 pct to £1,326.6 million

* Share buy-back programme to be extended into 2016, by up to £50.0 million

* Pipeline of new business being 72.1 pct greater at £713.7 million at Sept. 30 2015 (2014: £414.8 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: