Nov 24 Greencore Group Plc :

* FY revenue rose 5.2 percent to 1.34 billion stg

* Growth in adjusted EPS of 13.2% to 18.0p (mean analyst forecast in company poll 17.6p)

* Total dividend up 12.8 percent to 6.15 pence per share

* Group operating profit 2 up 10.6% to £91.7m

* While outlook for uk grocery retail market remains uncertain, we are well placed to deliver further progress in FY16 and beyond. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)