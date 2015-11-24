Nov 24 NMC Health Plc :
* Entered into an agreement to acquire a 51 pct shareholding
in Fakih IVF Group for AED696 million ($189 million)
* Also agreed a mechanism by which it could increase stake
in Fakih IVF over time, based on certain conditions being met
* Transaction will increase company's penetration into Thiqa
insurance segment
* Fakih IVF is expected to have a net cash position on its
balance sheet at time of closing
* Transaction is expected to be significantly accretive to
NMC's EPS in 2016
* Expects transaction to complete by end of Q1 2016
* Evercore and FGB are acting as financial advisors to NMC.
In addition, NMC is being advised by Allen & Overy, Clyde & Co
and PWC
