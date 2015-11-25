BRIEF-MGC Pharmaceuticals appoints Roby Zomer as CEO
* Roby Zomer, a founder and currently an executive director and CTO, has been promoted by board to CEO of MGC Pharmaceuticals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 25 Elekta Publ AB
* Karolinska University Hospital to purchase Elekta's Leksell Gamma Knife Icon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Roby Zomer, a founder and currently an executive director and CTO, has been promoted by board to CEO of MGC Pharmaceuticals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Based on an independent valuation by one of the big four accounting firms, the fair market value of the registered intellectual property relating to Oasmia’s animal oncology products, Paccal Vet and Doxophos Vet, is assessed in the range of USD 75 - 80 million