UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 10
May 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.18 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Nov 25 Bilia
* Says acquires car scrapping business
* Says acquisition will increase Bilia's net loan debt and capital employed with about SEK 26 million
* Says the annual turnover is about SEK 28 million and the operating margin for last financial year was 11 per cent
* Says the business has 16 employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
May 10 Compass Group, the world's biggest catering firm, proposed a 1 billion-pound ($1.3 billion) special dividend and said that revenue growth had accelerated in the first half of the year on strong trading in North America and improving trends in Europe.