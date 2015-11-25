BRIEF-Novae says written premiums up 13.8 pct in Q1 at constant currency
* GWP of 354.9 mln stg (Q1 2016: 282.8 mln stg); 13.8 pct growth at constant rates of exchange during period
Nov 25 Castellum AB :
* Sold a portfolio consisting of eleven office properties totaling about 88,500 sq.m. in northern Stockholm region
* Net sale price amounted to 822 million Swedish crowns ($93.9 million) after reduction for assessed deferred tax and transaction costs of 14 million crowns
* Change of possession will take place Dec. 8
* Q1 NET PROFIT DKK 74.6 MILLION VERSUS DKK 61.0 MILLION YEAR AGO