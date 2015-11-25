Nov 25 Castellum AB :

* Sold a portfolio consisting of eleven office properties totaling about 88,500 sq.m. in northern Stockholm region

* Net sale price amounted to 822 million Swedish crowns ($93.9 million) after reduction for assessed deferred tax and transaction costs of 14 million crowns

* Change of possession will take place Dec. 8

