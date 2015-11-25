BRIEF-BGEO Q1 profit rises
* 1Q17 profit was GEL 108.2mln ($44.2mln/GBP 35.6mln), up 24.3% y-o-y
Nov 25 Wcm Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz Ag
* wcm beteiligungs- und grundbesitz-ag: wcm ag resolves on capital increase against cash contributions under the exclusion of existing shareholders' subscription rights
* To increase share capital from currently eur 109,793,244.00 by 10,979,256 eur to eur 120,772,500.00 by issuing 10,979,256 new shares
* Says intends to use net proceeds to finance ongoing dynamic expansion of its real estate portfolio
* Says currently in advanced talks regarding various acquisition targets
* ISSUE OF ORNANE 2023 FOR MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 20 MILLION ($21.8 MILLION)