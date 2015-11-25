Nov 25 Wcm Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz Ag

* wcm beteiligungs- und grundbesitz-ag: wcm ag resolves on capital increase against cash contributions under the exclusion of existing shareholders' subscription rights

* To increase share capital from currently eur 109,793,244.00 by 10,979,256 eur to eur 120,772,500.00 by issuing 10,979,256 new shares

* Says intends to use net proceeds to finance ongoing dynamic expansion of its real estate portfolio

* Says currently in advanced talks regarding various acquisition targets