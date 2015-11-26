Nov 26 JDC Group AG :
* Continues growth course in 3rd quarter 2015 and
continuously improves its earnings
* Increased within first nine months 2015 product sales by
nearly 10 percent to 885 million euros ($940 million)(previous
year: 807 million euros)
* 9-month revenues increased by 7 percent to 55.6 million
euros (previous year: 55.2 million euros)
* EBITDA rose in first nine months 2015 to 1.2 million
euros(previous year: -0.9 million euros)
* 9-mth earnings before interests and taxes (EBIT) developed
equally positive to 0.0 million euros(previous year: -2.2
million euros)
