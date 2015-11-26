Nov 26 Swedish Match Ab says:
* As part of strategic review to identify future opportunities
for Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG), STG management has
together with its Board of Directors established expectations
with regard to the financial development for STG Group
* for full year 2015, stg expects net sales growth in high
single digits and an adjusted ebitda margin broadly in line with
2014
* for full year 2015, stg expects capital expenditure around
250 mdkk
* Medium Term, Stg Anticipates Organic Growth Rates,
Excluding Currency Effects, In Range Of 1 3 percent for
net sales, 3-5 percent for adjusted ebitda annually
* for 2016, stg expects organic net sales growth and
adjusted ebitda growth excluding currency effects in line with
medium term expectations
* stg's management is expecting cost reductions of
approximately 140 mdkk compared to full year 2014 when fully
implemented in 2018
* STG also anticipates working capital improvements
amounting to approximately 500 MDKK in the same period
versus full year 2014 working capital level
* STG continues to make further investments related to new
tobacco regulation resulting in expected capital expenditure in
2016 being in line with or slightly above the 2015 level
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)