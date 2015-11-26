Nov 26 SSAB
* SSAB and Aspo ESL Shipping Sign Long Term agreement for
raw material sea transport to reduce co2 emissions
* Says the new combined sea freight agreement will result in
a reduction of more than 50% in CO2 emissions per tonne
of cargo transported compared to present vessels.
* Says besides these environmental benefits, cost savings
provided by new technology will also allow better profitability
* The cost savings related to this agreement is part of
SSABs synergy program announced in conjunction with the merger
with Ruukki in 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Stockholm Newsroom)