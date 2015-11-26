UPDATE 1-Russia blocks Chinese social media app WeChat
HONG KONG/MOSCOW, May 6 Russia's telecoms watchdog has blocked China's WeChat, the social media app developed by Tencent Holdings.
Nov 26 First Sensor AG :
* Places new promissory note loan
* Has successfully placed a promissory note loan with a volume of 28.0 million euros ($29.71 million) on capital market
* New promissory note loan replaces variable three-year tranche of 19 million euros and will provide an additional 9 million euros that can be used to finance company's growth strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9426 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG/MOSCOW, May 6 Russia's telecoms watchdog has blocked China's WeChat, the social media app developed by Tencent Holdings.
* Polls predict Macron on course for comfortable win over Le Pen