* Signed an agreement to sell its Russian department store business to Reviva Holdings Limited

* Reviva will buy 100 pct of AO Stockmann, a Russian subsidiary of Stockmann Plc, for a purchase price of 5 million euros ($5.3 million), to be paid in cash

* Stockmann's outlook and profit guidance for 2015 remain unchanged

* Reviva will assume operations of all current department stores in seven locations from beginning of Feb. 2016

* Says divestment, together with on-going efficiency programme, will improve Stockmann's profitability in stages from 2016 onwards

* Will record a non-recurring cost of about 75 million euros, estimated at current exchange rate, for last quarter of 2015

* Remaining Lindex stores in Russia will be closed according to plan by summer 2016

