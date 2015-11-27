Nov 27 Elringklinger AG
* Signs license agreement for innovative lightweight
metal-polymer components
* Concluded a license agreement with one of Germany's
premium manufacturers, focus being on pioneering lightweight
components made of metal and plastic
* License agreement will allow ElringKlinger to market this
innovative technology to other car manufacturers
* Current large-scale contract with German premium car maker
alone covers a volume of more than eur 120 million in next five
years
* Several other customers have already voiced their interest
in new technology
* Will swiftly enter into concrete negotiations with
interested vehicle manufacturers
