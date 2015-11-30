Nov 30 Orascom Development Holding AG :
* Khaled Bichara to become Chief Executive Officer of
Orascom Development Holding (ODH), Accelero to provide advisory
services, announcement of intention for capital increase
* Accelero Capital will provide advisory services to assist
ODH in implementing an operational and financial turn-around
under guidance of board of directors and management of ODH
* Has signed a six year advisory agreement with Accelero
Capital Management Company Limited
* Board of Directors of ODH announces that it has appointed
Khaled Bichara as new CEO effective Jan. 1 2016
