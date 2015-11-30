Nov 30 IFS AB
* EQT VII acquires 68% of votes and 63% of capital in IFS
for sek 362.50 per share
* IGT Holding has acquired the shares at a price of SEK
362.50 per share, regardless of share class. The price paid is
approximately 20 per cent (and 21 per cent) higher, compared to
IFS's six months volume-weighted average share
price on Nasdaq Stockholm for IFS's B-shares (and A-shares)
* IGT Holding is now under an obligation to launch a
mandatory bid for the remaining shares in IFS within four weeks
from the acquisitions
* IGT Holding will within this period, following a formal
board resolution, launch a mandatory bid for the remaining
shares in IFS for a consideration of SEK 362.50 per share
through a separate press release.
* The acquisitions were made from IFS's main shareholders
including Förvaltnings AB Wasatornet, Gustaf Douglas, Catella
Fondförvaltning AB, Lannebo Fonder AB, SEB, AP4, Anders Böös AB,
Greenfield AB (Bengt Nilsson), Heinz Kopfinger, DNB and others.
