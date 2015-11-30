BRIEF- Nextage completes off-floor distribution
* Says 100,000 shares of its common stock were sold at the price of 1,433 yen per share
Nov 30 Cranswick Plc :
* H1 revenue up 9.9 pct at 529.1 mln stg (2014: 481.5 mln stg)
* H1 pretax profit rose 3.6 percent to 25.5 million stg
* Interim dividend up 9.4 percent to 11.6 penceper share
* H1 EPS rose 2 percent to 40 pence
* H1 adjusted pretax profit rose 22 percent to 31.5 million stg
* Says public offering of 9.00 million common shares priced at $16.50per share