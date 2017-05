Nov 30 Neste Oyj :

* Neste Jacobs to implement Borealis' multi-million cracker furnace upgrade in Stenungsund, Sweden

* Project investment value is 160 million euros ($169.3 million)

* Project is scheduled to begin in late 2015 and be completed by 2020

