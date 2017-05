Nov 30 Metso Oyj

* Says to supply containerized crushing and screening plant to Saburkhan Technologiesat in Aktas, Saran city, Kazakhstan

* Says order will be included in Metso's Q4 2015 orders received

* Says the value of the order is not disclosed

* Says the delivery will take place by January, 2016