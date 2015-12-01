BRIEF-Carnival Group International Holdings to place up to 300 mln new shares
May 4 Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd :
(Repeats to add Aurelius Group's RIC. No change to text)
Dec 1 Saga Plc
* Disposal of Allied Healthcare
* Deal for sale of Allied Healthcare to Aurelius Group a mid-market, pan-european investor
* One-Off contribution of circa 10 mln stg will be made by Saga to Allied Pension Fund, which will transfer as part of transaction
* Saga now expects to recognise a small net profit on sale in current year's accounts
* Saga will receive total consideration of up to circa 19 million stg
* Saga retained Greenhill to act as financial adviser on transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd :
* Unit as purchaser, Take Billion as vendor and Cheung as guarantor to vendor entered into EP acquisition agreement