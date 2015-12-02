Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Dec 2 Valmet Corp :
* To supply key technology to SCA's Östrand pulp mill expansion project in Sweden
* Last start-up of renewed pulp mill is scheduled for May 2018
* Value of order is not disclosed
* Order is included in Valmet's Q4 orders received
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 5 Nearly 400 migratory birds of brilliant plumage were killed when they smashed into an office tower in Texas while flying in a storm, officials said on Friday.