Dec 3 Karolinska Development AB :
* Divests its holding in Athera Biotechnologies
* Divests to a consortium led by Foundation for Baltic and East European Studies
* Concurrently consortium invests 24 million Swedish crowns ($2.8 million) into Athera to
fund further clinical development of Athera's lead project PC-mAb
* Divestment has no impact on latest reported fair value
* No further financial details on this transaction will be disclosed
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.6988 Swedish crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)