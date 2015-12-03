BRIEF-Rice Midstream Partners Q1 earnings per share $0.36
* Rice Midstream Partners reports first quarter 2017 results and provides three-year outlook
Dec 3 Yara International says:
* Yara has signed an agreement to acquire the assets of West Sacramento Nitrogen Operations from Agrium for a purchase price of USD 27 million
* Yara will utilize the location as an import terminal for finished products, optimizing the site within the total footprint of Yara's West Coast operations
* The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2015, pending satisfaction of customary legal conditions. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)
* Rice Midstream Partners reports first quarter 2017 results and provides three-year outlook
* Polls show Macron 20 points ahead before Sunday's runoff (Updates with start of debate)