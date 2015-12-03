Facebook profit surges 76.6 pct as ad sales jump
May 3 Facebook Inc reported a 76.6 percent surge in quarterly profit on Wednesday, fueled by robust growth in its mobile ad business.
Dec 3 Snp Schneider Neureither & Partner Ag
* Says plans company acquisition in Asia
* Says aims to acquire majority stake in Astrums Consulting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Electric-car maker Tesla Inc reported quarterly revenue that more than doubled, driven by record deliveries of its Model X sports utility vehicles and Model S sedans.