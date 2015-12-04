Dec 4 Mevis Medical Solutions AG :

* Raises forecast for the current fiscal year 2015

* For 2015 revenues are now expected to increase significantly to 15.5 million euros to 16.0 million euros ($16.85 million to $17.40 million)(previous forecast: increase to 14.5 million to 15.0 million euros)

* For FY EBIT now an increase compared to previous year to 4.5 million to 5.0 million euros is forecasted (previous forecast: stable at 3.5 million to 4.0 million euros)