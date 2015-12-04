BRIEF-Fogo de Chao announced an underwritten public offering of 4,500,000 shares of common stock
* Fogo de Chão, Inc. announces launch of proposed secondary offering of common stock
Dec 4 Elringklinger AG says
* Thomas Jessulat to take up the role of Chief Financial Officer from January 1, 2016.
* Jessulat will be responsible for the central functions of Finance/Controlling as well as IT and the Industrial Parks division. Prior to the new appointment, these individual areas had all been directed by CEO Dr. Stefan Wolf.
* Contract will initially cover a period of three years. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Diplomat Pharmacy Inc - under terms of agreement, diplomat is paying WRB $24.5 million cash and $4.5 million of diplomat common stock