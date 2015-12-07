Dec 7 (Reuters) -

* Skanska says buyers are three skanska pension funds

* Skanska divests hospitals in london, UK, for GBP 80 m, about SEK 1 billion

* Skanska ab says transaction will be recorded by skanska infrastructure development in q4 of 2015