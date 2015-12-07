PRESS DIGEST-Canada - May 12
May 12 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 7 Matica Technologies AG :
* 9-month group revenue up 16.4 percent to 32.7 million euros ($35.4 million) versus 28.1 million euros in first 9 months of 2014
* 9-month EBITDA rises even stronger by 59.0 percent to 3.3 million euros
* 9-month group EBIT and group EBT were positive for first time with 1.2 million euros respectively 0.8 million euros
* Shows significant revenues and earnings improvement in the first nine months of 2015
* For full-FY 2015 forecasts revenues on group level to amount to around 43.0 million to 45.0 million euros, which represents about previous year's level
* FY 2015 group EBITDA including one-off costs is expected slightly lower at 3.4 million to 3.6 million euros
* Expects a significant improvement in revenues and a strong increase in earnings for upcoming business year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9240 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 12 Finsoft Financial Investment Holdings Ltd -