Dec 7 Fastighets Balder AB :

* Has agreed to sell properties through company transaction to an agreed property value of 185 million Swedish crowns ($21.72 million)

* The buyer is Aligera Fastigheter

* Properties are located in Skara and Töreboda

* Possesion will take place in January 2016 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.5157 Swedish crowns)