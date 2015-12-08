Dec 8 Cenkos Securities Plc :

* Statement re share price movement

* Confirms that it has become aware of a recent press article, citing co, which includes a number of material inaccurate references to co

* Company is not itself subject of any SFO investigation

* wishes to confirm that it has not been asked to provide, and nor has it provided, any information to SFO in relation to any investigation