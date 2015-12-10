Dec 10 Evotec AG

* reached two important pre-clinical milestones for transition of two projects from alliance portfolio into late-stage discovery and pre-clinical development for treatment of endometriosis

milestones were achieved under strategic alliance between evotec and bayer entered in october 2012