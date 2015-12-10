Dec 10 Newriver Retail Ltd
* Proposed placing
* newriver retail limited, a uk reit specialising in
value-creating retail property investment and active asset
management, announces a proposed placing to raise 150 million
pounds at 325 pence per share to fund company's current
transaction and development pipeline.
* subscribers for placing shares will not be entitled to
receive dividend of 4.75 pence per share for quarter ended 31
december 2015 which was announced on 18 november 2015
* placing is being conducted by way of an accelerated
bookbuild on company's behalf by liberum capital limited and
Peel Hunt llp
