BRIEF-Tata Technologies buys Escenda Engineering AB
* Tata Technologies says Escenda Engineering will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Technologies Europe Limited
Dec 10 Thin Film Electronics ASA :
* Begins delivery of NFC OpenSense to key customers
* Expects to see NFC-enabled products with Thinfilm's OpenSense technology reach market early in 2016
* Airtel and Ola join hands to roll out integrated digital offerings for customers