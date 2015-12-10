BRIEF-Bharti Airtel, Ola partner to roll out integrated digital services
* Airtel and Ola join hands to roll out integrated digital offerings for customers
Dec 10 EE Finance Plc
* Re contract for 4G emergency services network
* EE selected to deliver critical new 4G voice and data network for Britain's emergency services
* To invest in building more than 500 new 4G sites, deploying highly resilient new core system to deliver ground-breaking critical communications network
* Phased transition of end users to new emergency services network to begin in mid-2017
* Says it extends ToB period to buy shares of Solekia , from March 17 to May 22 instead of May 10, and settlement date was changed to May 26 from May 16