Dec 10 EE Finance Plc

* Re contract for 4G emergency services network

* EE selected to deliver critical new 4G voice and data network for Britain's emergency services

* To invest in building more than 500 new 4G sites, deploying highly resilient new core system to deliver ground-breaking critical communications network

* Phased transition of end users to new emergency services network to begin in mid-2017