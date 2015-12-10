Nikkei hits 17-month high as foreign investors buy cyclical shares
* Short-term hedge funds seen covering short positions - analyst
Dec 10 Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG :
* Acquires new executive board member
* Juergen Albert Junker will become new member of W&W's executive board at beginning of April 2016
* According to current planning, Junker will take role of CEO of W&W executive board in 2017
* Alexander Erdland will resign from this post at same time
* Postpones sale of its entire stake in Kuwait Investment Co to another appropriate time