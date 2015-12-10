Dec 10 Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG :

* Acquires new executive board member

* Juergen Albert Junker will become new member of W&W's executive board at beginning of April 2016

* According to current planning, Junker will take role of CEO of W&W executive board in 2017

* Alexander Erdland will resign from this post at same time