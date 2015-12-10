Dec 10 Saf Holland SA :

* Presents new organizational structure at company's capital markets day and reaffirms 2020 targets

* Group to be organized regionally as part of its strategy 2020

* Sales to reach 1.5 billion euros ($1.64 billion) by 2020

* Is very confident that it will achieve an adjusted EBIT margin at a level of at least 8 pct

* Reaffirmed its full year 2015 financial targets

* Expects 2016 to become another solid year with stable operational performance

* Announces its first large reference contract for truck suspension systems in China from a leading truck manufacturer

* Contract will begin in 2018 and in years that follow will make a peak contribution of over 15 million euros to group sales

* Additional projects are currently in negotiation