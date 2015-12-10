Dec 10 Barclays Bank Plc :

* Proposed placing of Paysafe Group shares

* Entities owned by some funds advised by affiliates of CVC Capital Partners SICAV-FIS S.A., Investcorp announce plan to sell up to 35,106,454 ordinary shares in Paysafe Group, formerly Optimal Payments

* Placing shares represent about 7.3% of company's issued share capital and represent CVC Funds' and Investcorp's total holdings in company

* Placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild

* Barclays, acting through its investment bank, is acting as sole global coordinator and bookrunner and Canaccord Genuity Ltd is acting as co-lead Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)