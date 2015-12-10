Dec 10 Barclays Bank Plc :
* Proposed placing of Paysafe Group shares
* Entities owned by some funds advised by affiliates of CVC
Capital Partners SICAV-FIS S.A., Investcorp announce plan to
sell up to 35,106,454 ordinary shares in Paysafe Group, formerly
Optimal Payments
* Placing shares represent about 7.3% of company's issued
share capital and represent CVC Funds' and Investcorp's total
holdings in company
* Placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated
bookbuild
* Barclays, acting through its investment bank, is acting as
sole global coordinator and bookrunner and Canaccord Genuity Ltd
is acting as co-lead
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)