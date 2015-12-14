BRIEF-Synchrony Financial says signing of a multi-year contract with Zulily
* Synchrony Financial says signing of a multi-year contract with e-commerce retailer, Zulily
Dec 14 Cls Holdings Plc
* announces sale of miles street car park, london sw8
* completed sale of a 250 year leasehold interest in a car park on miles street, vauxhall, sw8 for £24.8 million to urbanest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
* Morguard Corporation announces 2017 first quarter results and regular eligible dividend