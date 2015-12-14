BRIEF-Synchrony Financial says signing of a multi-year contract with Zulily
* Synchrony Financial says signing of a multi-year contract with e-commerce retailer, Zulily
Dec 14 Levrett Plc:
* Intention to float - UKLA
* Intention to apply for admission to official list of UK Listing Authority and to trading on Main Market of London Stock Exchange
* Is expected that admission will occur in mid-December 2015
* Estimated net proceeds are C.825,103 pounds, which will be used to fund due diligence, other costs in respect of acquisition, and costs of business
* Conditionally raised gross proceeds of 915,000 pounds through placing of 45.8 million new ordinary shares Source text for Eikon:
* Morguard Corporation announces 2017 first quarter results and regular eligible dividend