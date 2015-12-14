BRIEF-Almost Family reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 14 Astrazeneca Plc :
* Discussions with Acerta Pharma Bv
* Confirms that it is exploring potential strategic options with Acerta Pharma Bv
* There can be no certainty that any transaction will ultimately be entered into, or as to terms of any transaction
* Company will make a further announcement if and when appropriate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Xtant Medical Holding reports first quarter revenue of $22.1 million, 5% growth compared to the prior year period