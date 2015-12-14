Dec 14 SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG :

* Raises FY 2015 revenue and earnings target

* New FY revenue forecast anticipates revenue of around 56 million euros ($61.4 million)(previously between 51 million euros and 53 million euros)

* For FY expects EBIT margin to be in upper-single digit range at approximately 8 pct; previously, an EBIT margin of at least 6 pct had been forecast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9128 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)