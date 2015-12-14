Dec 14 Outokumpu Oyj :

* Reduces credit facilities and signs 775 million euros ($850.87 million) maturity extensions

* Says has today prepaid and cancelled 100 million euros of its 900 million euro revolving credit facility and signed an amendment and extension agreement relating to remaining 800 million euros

* Amended facility includes new 655 million euros tranche which matures in February 2019 and 145 million euros will mature in February 2017

* Cancels and prepays some 240 million euros of its bilateral loans, including pension loans, and extends two bilateral facilities by a total amount of 120 million euros to February 2019

* BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Danske Bank, Nordea, Pohjola Bank, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken, Svenska Handelsbanken and Swedbank act as Lenders in the extended tranche Source text for Eikon:

