UPDATE 3-Toshiba ups ante in chip unit sale with attack on Western Digital
* Western Digital is Toshiba's partner but not a favoured bidder
Dec 14 Clydesdale Bank Plc IPO-CLBP.L
* Intention to float - UKLA
* Announcement of intention to float on London Stock Exchange and Australian Securities Exchange
* In relation to global offer, Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and Macquarie are acting as joint global co-ordinators
* Joint co-ordinators, along with J.P. Morgan Securities, are acting as joint bookrunners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Western Digital is Toshiba's partner but not a favoured bidder
* Sutherland Asset Management Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results