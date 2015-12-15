BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Imagination Technologies Group Plc :
* H1 revenue 71.1 million stg versus 82.2 million stg year ago
* H1 adjusted operating loss of 7.3 million stg (2014: profit 5 million stg); reported operating loss of 20.8 million stg (2014: 10.3 million stg)
* Board currently expects adjusted operating profit for financial year to April 30, 2016 to be below previous expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 7 Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France on Sunday with a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeating Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union, early projections from five polling organisations showed.