Dec 15 Regent Pacific Group Ltd :
* Recommended offer for plethora solutions holdings
* Reached agreement on terms of a recommended
share-for-share offer
* Under terms of offer, each Plethora shareholder will
receive, for each Plethora share, 15.7076 new Regent Pacific
shares
* Offer represents an indicative value for each Plethora
share of 11.65 pence per share, values entire issued ordinary
share capital of Plethora at about 95.94 million stg
* Following completion of offer, Plethora shareholders
(other than regent pacific) will hold about 65.98 percent of
combined group
* Regent Pacific and its Concert Parties together hold
29.88 percent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: