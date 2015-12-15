Dec 15 Regent Pacific Group Ltd :

* Recommended offer for plethora solutions holdings

* Reached agreement on terms of a recommended share-for-share offer

* Under terms of offer, each Plethora shareholder will receive, for each Plethora share, 15.7076 new Regent Pacific shares

* Offer represents an indicative value for each Plethora share of 11.65 pence per share, values entire issued ordinary share capital of Plethora at about 95.94 million stg

* Following completion of offer, Plethora shareholders (other than regent pacific) will hold about 65.98 percent of combined group

* Regent Pacific and its Concert Parties together hold 29.88 percent