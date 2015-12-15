Dec 15 Nokian Tyres Plc

* says received eur 87 million additional payable tax in Finland regarding years 2007-2010

* says considers the decision unfounded and appeals against it by leaving the claim to the Board of Adjustment

* says the payment must be made in January 2016

* sas will record the 2007-2010 total additional taxes of EUR 87 million in full to the financial statement and result of year 2015

* says the ruling does not affect the company's dividend distribution.

* says The Board of Directors will propose to the Annual General Meeting that the dividend per share for the year 2015 would be at least on the previous year's level

* says the ruling has no effect on company's guidance

* says if the claim does not lead to annulment of the tax decision, the Group's corporate tax rate is expected to rise in the next 4 years, from the previously announced 17 per cent to maximum 22 per cent Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)