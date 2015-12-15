Dec 15 Semcon

* Measures connected with the streamlining of the German engineering business,(Engineering Services Germany) means that structural costs of around SEK 25 million will impact Q4

* The costs are a result of the changes underway in the business area, initiated earlier this year

* The measures consist of strengthening the market profile, sharpening the offering and improve sales

* changes are estimated to take effect in 2016

* Semcon ab says meanwhile german automotive industry is expected to retain its high demand for development services Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)