Dec 15 Semcon
* Measures connected with the streamlining of the German
engineering business,(Engineering Services Germany) means that
structural costs of around SEK 25 million will impact Q4
* The costs are a result of the changes underway in the
business area, initiated earlier this year
* The measures consist of strengthening the market profile,
sharpening the offering and improve sales
* changes are estimated to take effect in 2016
* Semcon ab says meanwhile german automotive industry is
expected to retain its high demand for development services
