BRIEF-Dur Hospitality reports Q1 profit of 24.6 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals
Dec 15 Domino's Pizza Group Plc
* Launch of strategic partnership in Germany between Domino's Pizza Group and Domino's Pizza Enterprises
* Newly formed joint venture is to acquire Joey's Pizza, largest pizza delivery operator in Germany with 212 stores nationwide, for an initial consideration of EUR 45 million
* Transaction is expected to be earnings enhancing on an underlying basis for DPG in 2016 and realise significant value over time
* Transaction is subject to regulatory and other customary approvals and is expected to complete in early 2016.
* Reiterate outlook statement from 14 October 2015
* Board remains comfortable with current market expectations for full year 2015 results in UK, ROI and Swiss operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago