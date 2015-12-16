Dec 16 Royal Bank Of Scotland

* royal bank of scotland group plc ("rbs") has made significant progress in separating williams & glyn. We remain committed to meeting our obligation under state aid agreement to dispose of williams & glyn before end of 2017, as well as ensuring a smooth transition for williams & glyn's 1.8 million customers.

* we are now planning to separate business from rbs in q1 2017 which remains compatible with end 2017 divestment deadline.

* the strategic attractiveness of williams & glyn has been reflected in a number of informal approaches for business. Therefore whilst continuing preparations for an ipo, we are planning to launch a trade sale process in h1 2016, and targeting signing of a binding agreement to sell business by year end 2016, with full divestment by end of 2017.