BRIEF-Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
Dec 16 AstraZeneca Plc :
* AZ acquisition of takeda's respiratory business
* Deal will include expansion of rights to roflumilast, only approved oral pde4 inhibitor for treatment of copd
* Acquisition to include non-U.S. rights to roflumilast and will be accretive to 2016 earnings
* Under terms of agreement, AstraZeneca will make a payment of $575 million
* Approximately 200 staff will transfer to AstraZeneca upon completion
* Acquisition of global rights to daliresp will also negate company's existing royalty payments for medicine in U.S.
* Transaction will be accounted for as a business combination and is expected to close during Q1 of 2016
* Ellington Financial Llc says its estimated book value per common share as of April 30, 2017 was $19.78, or $19.50 on a diluted basis