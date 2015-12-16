Dec 16 Barclays Plc

* Disposal

* Announces sale of risk analytics and index solutions business to Bloomberg

* Has today agreed to sell Barclays Risk Analytics And Index Solutions Ltd. ("BRAIS") to Bloomberg L.P. ("Bloomberg") for approximately 520 mln stg

* Completion is subject to various conditions, including anti-trust approval, and is expected to occur by mid-2016.

* Pre-tax gain to be recognised on completion of transaction is expected to be approximately 480 mln stg

* Will retain its quantitative investment strategy index business, with calculation and maintenance of its strategy indices outsourced to Bloomberg

* Estimated to result in a proforma increase of c.10 bps on 30 September 2015 CET1 ratio